New trustee will be 'valuable asset'

Barry Cunliffe has joined VTST as a trustee

THE Vulcan to the Sky Trust has announced the appointment of a new “valuable asset” to its board.

New trustee Barry Cunliffe, who lives in Rotherham, brings a wealth of experience in financial leadership, strategic planning, and business transformation to the role.

As director of Bravium Portfolio Ltd, he works with a range of clients in a portfolio finance role, following a distinguished career that includes senior positions at ITM Power plc, Tinsley Bridge Group, and the Sogepar Group of Companies.

His career highlights include leading multi-million-pound restructuring projects, managing international infrastructure contracts, and delivering operational efficiencies across sectors including hydrogen energy, defence, and manufacturing.

Barry said: “I have been aware of VTST for many years through its links with the Freemen of The Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire and have a lifelong interest in military history.

“I was honoured to be asked to become a trustee.

“I hope to bring my professional experience and network to the role to widen the awareness of the charity and fundraising opportunities.”

Edward Jarron, chairman of Vulcan to the Sky Trust – based at Doncaster Sheffield Airport – said: “Barry’s extensive background in finance, governance, and strategic development will be a valuable asset to the trust.

“His passion for military heritage and commitment to community engagement align closely with our mission to preserve the legacy of the Avro Vulcan XH558 and inspire future generations through STEM education.

“Barry’s appointment also strengthens the board’s capacity to deliver on the trust’s vision and continue its vital work in aviation heritage and education.”