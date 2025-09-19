New top shop will be 'must visit' place

Toytown assistant store manager Aaron Cockell (right) joined by Abby Chandler of Lakeside Village and entertainer Adam Boom - pic by Shaun Flannery

LET the fun begin!

Toytown has opened at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping, offering a treasure trove of delights and products for all ages.

Founded in 1979, Toytown has grown to become a household name, offering an extensive range of toys from LEGO to Littlest Pet Shop, Funko to Five Nights at Freddy’s, Paw Patrol to Pokémon, and Barbie to Batman.

Centre Manager Lyndsey Parry said: “Toytown's arrival adds a whole new layer of excitement to our retail offering, especially for families.

“With such a wide variety of toys and games, Toytown is sure to become a favourite destination for visitors of all ages.

“We’re sure that Toytown will be a must visit place for children wanting inspiration for their Christmas lists and for parents and family members wanting to get the perfect presents.”

Sharon Barbour, marketing manager at Toytown said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be bringing Toytown back to Doncaster.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to reconnect with the local community and share the joy of play once again.

“The team at Lakeside Village have been incredibly supportive throughout the process, and we couldn’t have asked for better partners in making this happen.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors!”