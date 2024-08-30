New sports centre will have all-weather pitch and other community facilities
The Parkside Centre in Hoyland is being created on an open field, which had been used informally by the community for decades.
Work on creating a new all-weather sports pitch has now begun, with construction of new pavilion to start in a few weeks.
Some had been concerned at the loss of such open space in an era where land in the area is being swallowed up for widespread commercial and housing development.
The new site is necessary because the old Rockingham Sports Club is going as part of the regeneration of the area.
The project is a partnership between Barnsley Council, along with the Forge Community Partnership which works in the area and the
When complete, next summer, the centre will accommodate football, archery, fitness suites alongside a pavilion, cafe, function rooms and social spaces.
The facilities will be available for all-weather use by local football teams, as well as schools and sports clubs.
Barnsley Council’s Cabinet spokesman for the environment, Cllr James Higginbottom, said: “The new facility at Parkside is another great example of our investment in our local communities and improving the facilities available for residents to lead a healthier and more active lifestyle.
“With both recreational and social spaces, we hope that the new Centre will be a real hub in the local area, with the new 3G football pitch being the start of a wealth of benefits to the community.
“I’d like to thank residents in advance for their patience and co-operation while the work takes place, and I hope they enjoy using the new centre once it is complete.”
The 3G football pitch, which will be professional-grade, is expected to be ready for use in the Spring, and should be available to those of all ages and abilities.
A community cafe will bring a fresh location for people in the area to gather to both eat and relax.
Other spaces will allow for workshops and events to be held and it is anticipated the site will also attract corporate functions.
