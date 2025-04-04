New service station attracting locals

The new service station at junction 33 of the M1

Rotherham's new service station is proving quite an attraction – and not just for motorway travellers.

Facilities within the £40 million Welcome Break building are attracting a following from locals rather than just M1 motorists.

The site was open for business in January and has provided more than 200 jobs for the community.

The Advertiser has checked out the area on three occasions since – and while footfall hasn't always been as big as expected, the soft play area, outdoor gym and gaming room was busy.

A local youngster enjoys the arcade

A company spokesperson told us: "We are proud to have opened our 60th service area in Rotherham earlier this year, and to have created approximately 230 jobs for the local community in the process.

"The site has been well received by both travellers and local visitors.

"In addition to a diverse range of dining and retail options, the dedicated soft play area has been a popular attraction for families, while the Fun House provides entertainment for older children and even adults."

Lorry drivers in need of freshening up have found the facilities useful, says the company.

"The on-site gym has also proven particularly beneficial for haulier drivers during their long journeys, and we anticipate even greater usage as the warmer months approach."

Asked about footfall, Welcome Break said peak periods for the travel and tourism industry as a whole reflected the school holiday calendar.

"Despite the traditionally quieter travel season, we have been pleased to welcome a steady stream of visitors and look forward to seeing both the site and our team flourish as we enter the peak travel period."

As we have reported recently, there was mixed reaction to the service station on social media.

But one Brinsworth man wrote: "Amazing use of the space, great looking building and all the usual fast food outlets. Remember it is a services so you will pay a little more.

"I've seen all the bad comments on some Facebook pages locally but I say is well done to Welcome Break. Welcome to Rotherham."

The station was a refuge for weary travellers this week (Monday) when a crash closed the southbound carriageway for a while.