HIT SERIES: Ryan with Danny Dyer.

ROTHERHAM actor Ryan Sampson’s smash hit comedy Mr Bigstuff has been given a second season.

And that will be a relief to Ryan - he was so confident that Sky Original would commission him again that he started writing fresh scripts before the scale of season one’s popularity became known.

In fact, Mr Bigstuff’s first string of episodes became Sky Max’s highest-rating new original comedy for three years.

Ryan, from North Anston, co-stars with Danny Dyer (Eastenders, The Business) as a carpet salesman Glen (Sampson) who faces chaos when his estranged brother Lee (Dyer) turns up unexpectedly and starts to disrupt his suburban Essex lifestyle.

SECOND SERIES: For Mr Bigstuff with Ryan and Danny Dyer.

It is quirky, rude...and has been a hit with audiences who rapidly binged Sampson’s self-penned series.

Filming for the new series will start later this year in London and Essex and is set to launch on Sky and NOW in 2025.

Harriet Webb (Big Boys) will reprise her role as Kirsty, Glen’s down-on-her-luck but loveable fiancée, starring alongside Ryan and Danny with further cast yet to be announced.

Ryan shared the news with the post: "Mr BigStuff series 2: filthy secrets, dirty lies. Someone’s gonna have to come clean.”

He had elaborated more in a recent interview with the Rotherham Advertiser when he said: "Mr Bigstuff is a comedy show, but there is a little bit about a broken family coming back together again.

"I feel after the loss of my mum everybody went off in different directions and part of writing that show was imagining how a family might all get back together.”

The popularity of the show, along with Sky’s decision to re-commission, is a slap in the face for some critics.

The Evening Standard said the cast had been “let down by a weak plot and poor writing”.

The Guardian reported: “Mr Bigstuff has some charm, much energy and a handful of decent lines each episode. But it leaves you wanting more – and not in a good way. This is Sampson’s writing debut; there is a strong sense that he has the goods, even if they are not quite translating to screen.”

Whatever the media thinks, the 38-year-old actor/writer is in demand.

We revealed recently that the former Anston Brook primary and Wales High School pupil has committed to a seventh season of TV comedy, Brassic.