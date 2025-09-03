New rules planned to protect the vulnerable in Rotherham's pubs and bars

TOUGH new rules are expected to be imposed on pubs, clubs and bars - covering issues including drink-spiking - to make Rotherham a safer place to socialise in future.

Approval for a new five-year licensing policy is needed from Rotherham Council’s ruling cabinet, which meets on September 15.

If members approve, licensed entertainment venues will have to abide by the new policy until it is reviewed again in 2030.

New measures include advising venues to appoint a named ‘women’s safety champion’, with an expectation that staff will be trained in ways of dealing with unacceptable behaviour.

The aim of the policy is to improve safety for everyone, with a particular focus on women and the vulnerable.

The policy has been drawn up using feedback from residents on what they regarded as important and it should help tackle harassment and vulnerability in the night economy, as well as the problem of drink-spiking.

The Council is also encouraging operators to take part in national campaigns such as Ask for Angela and WAVE (Welfare and Vulnerability Engagement), which help staff identify and support people who may be at risk.

Other steps include creating safe spaces within venues, improving lighting and signage, and ensuring there are clear routes for both staff and customers to report concerns.

Safety first: Rotherham could benefit from new licensing policy

The policy also asks venues to make sure mobile phone charging stations, safe transport options, and recuperation rooms are available.

The new policy also sets out tougher expectations for how venues manage security and protect the public.

Licensed premises will be advised to ensure trained door supervisors are in place, with a recommended mix of male and female staff, particularly where customer searches are carried out.

The policy also addresses drug misuse, asking venues to carry out regular checks, train staff in awareness, and provide welfare support.

Measures such as drink covers, safe spaces, and medical assistance will be part of a broader effort to reduce harm and support vulnerable individuals.

Cllr John Williams, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, said: “This new licensing policy marks a real step forward for Rotherham. We want to create a safer, more respectful environment for everyone who enjoys our town’s nightlife.

“We’ve listened carefully to the concerns raised during consultation, and we’ve responded with clear, practical measures that will make a genuine difference. This policy is about creating a night-time economy that works for everyone - where people feel safe, respected, and supported.”

The Council says it will work closely with responsible businesses to help them meet the new standards and encourages all operators to engage with the training and support available.

Efforts to enhance safety of Rotherham’s nightlife are part of Rotherham Council’s ongoing commitment to enhancing safety and cleanliness across the borough, including the introduction of a new ‘Street Safe Team’ focused on increasing safety in town and village centres, as well as a new team dedicated to roadside cleansing, with a focus on popular routes and key gateways.

The new Forge Island has added new venues to the town centre and the refurbished Empire is due to open as a music venue in the Autumn.