New Rotherham nursery is a 'waste of £150,000'

You can't have too much of a good thing – unless it is wasting money from the public purse.

And that's the quandary facing people in Todwick and surrounding areas in the Rotherham suburb.

For 21 years, the nursery needs of local parents have been taken care of by the Todwick Early Years (TEY) setting.

Now it seems that a £150,000 grant-funded, second nursery – apparently competing for the same children and others – is being envisaged for just a few feet away.

Former MP: Alexander Stafford during a visit to Todwick Early Years

It is becoming something of a political hot potato, with Rother Valley Labour MP Jake Richards calling in the big guns and asking for guidance from the Secretary of State of Education, Bridget Phillipson.

His predecessor, Conservative Alexander Stafford, says TEY has struggled to fill all its spaces in recent times due to demographic changes in the village.

Caught in the middle of the debate is Amy Allsopp, business director of the TEY non-profit social enterprise, which has not been able to fill all places at their unit situated on Todwick Primary school grounds – a building just a stone's throw from the proposed new nursery.

She has been told that the new nursery in Kiveton Lane – which would offer the same framework (Early Years Foundation Stage Framework) and learning content – could be open by January.

It would occupy an area that until 2023 housed a swimming pool.

"If the nursery was to open, we would be in direct competition with them. They are opening 60 places per day, and offering care for the same aged children as us," said Ms Allsopp.

"More than half of our children are three years and above, and so if these children were to choose the school, we would not remain sustainable.

"The council's aim in all of this is to open the school nursery and for us to offer spaces for babies (children from nine months old)."

Ms Allsopp says her one-room nursery would not have the infrastructure, staff and room to achieve that.

"We were told that the school has been awarded the money on the ‘assumption’ that we would be able to change our whole provision to suit the needs of babies. This is not the case.

"The representative for RMBC who approved the school’s application admitted that the approval was based on presumptions and not facts.

"Surely, the funding could have been given to an area of much greater need?

"Instead, the government is double-funding two settings situated side-by-side. This move is not ‘expanding’ childcare, nor meeting the targets of RMBC to find spaces for babies. It is a waste of £150,000."

Mr Stafford understands how TEY feels it is being "pushed off the site.

"They feel it is a deliberate attempt by the council to make them change their model and provide care for even younger children instead, but the council hasn’t consulted them first or considered that their building isn’t suitable.

"On the face of it, the Government’s Nursery Capital Grant policy to expand school-based nursery places seems positive. However, while they claim to be expanding nursery provision, this isn’t actually what is happening on the ground.

"The only primary school in the area to receive funding is Todwick – which already has a nursery located on the school grounds. That nursery is also effectively government-funded.

"Added to this, TEY has in recent years struggled to fill all its spaces due to an ageing population" said the former MP.

"So now there will be two nurseries competing for a shrinking number of children, funded from the same pool of government money!"

He added: "I know from visits to the nursery that due to declining numbers of young children in Todwick, unlike many other nurseries in Rotherham which are oversubscribed and have waiting lists, they continue to have spaces available.

"Which is why I’m at a loss why creating more capacity here is the priority, when parents struggle to get places in villages like Wickersley.

"I assume the “logic” in this case is that the Secretary of State and DfE wanted to say that funding was going to deprived areas and needed to consider geographical spread in deliverability, and those locations based on this. Yet while Whitehall mandarins will see 'Rotherham' when awarding the grant, they won’t know/care that the school is actually in one of the better-off areas or that there is capacity."

Mr Richards commented: "Todwick Primary school sought this funding to build their capacity and offer a service for the village and the wider area.

"It is not for me to tell our schools what they should do – and I support the excellent teachers at the school who do brilliant work.

"I have also visited TEY twice, and they are a much-loved village institution.

"I have written to the Secretary of State to get a better sense of the criteria for such funding, and how bids are assessed. My hope is both services will thrive."

Mrs Alice Deeley, head teacher of Todwick Primary School said: “We are aware of the concerns raised by Todwick Early Years and encourage them to talk to us and the local authority about any worries they have.

"Currently, the need for places for childcare has increased nationally due to the significant expansion of the free early education entitlement offer by the national Government.

"This will mean from September 2025, all eligible working parents of children aged nine months and over will be entitled to 30 hours free childcare per week during term time until their child starts school.

“Expanding the offer at Todwick Primary School to include Foundation 1 will support by freeing up capacity in other settings, including Todwick Early Years so they can meet the needs of children aged nine months to two years of age.”