New role for Jake Richards sees two Rotherham MPs at top of government

ROTHERHAM now has two Members of Parliament sitting at the top table in government.

Jake Richards, who represents Rother Valley, was this week appointed a Justice Minister.

His selection ends more than 80 years without a Rother Valley MP in government.

While it is not a Cabinet position, his influence as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice and as Assistant Whip in the House of Commons, will escalate his profile.

It comes at a time when Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey fills the more senior role of Defence Secretary.

Healey is one of Labour’s most experienced figures, while Richards is among its newest MPs, having been elected in July 2024.

Their assignments mean Rotherham voices are present in two of the most important departments of state.

Richards' new role means he has formally ‘entered government.’

In political terms, that means moving from the backbenches into the executive – the team that runs government departments.

Junior ministers such as Richards work under Cabinet ministers, shaping policy, answering parliamentary questions and steering legislation.

The Ministry of Justice oversees courts, prisons, probation, legal aid and victims’ rights.

Richards said his priority was helping to repair “a broken justice system” that he argued leaves victims let down and many residents feeling unsafe.

“This won’t happen overnight, but I’ll do my best to improve our great country,” he said, calling the appointment “an honour to serve as a member of his Majesty’s government.”

He insisted his ministerial responsibilities would not reduce his commitment to local work.

“My most important job is as our MP,” he said, pledging to hold constituency surgeries and continue making the case for investment in Rother Valley.

Richards’ post carries local historical weight.

He is the first Rother Valley MP to serve in government since Edward Dunn in 1942.

Dunn, a Labour member from 1935 to 1945, acted as Parliamentary Private Secretary to Arthur Henderson, a minister in the wartime coalition.

Born in July 1989, Richards studied history at Somerville College, Oxford, before training for the bar at City, University of London.

He was called to the bar in 2017.

He practised at Deka Chambers in London, specialising in civil and commercial cases, before standing for Parliament.

Richards has said that a legal background gives him practical insight into the challenges facing the justice system.

He won the Rother Valley seat for Labour at last year's general election, overturning the Conservative victory of 2019, which had broken Labour’s long grip on the constituency.

Since entering Parliament, he has served on the Home Affairs Select Committee, examining issues such as policing and immigration.

His family has strong links to politics. He is the son of journalist Steve Richards, is engaged to political correspondent Liz Bates, and the couple have a daughter.

His sister works as a Labour adviser and his brother-in-law is also an MP.

Constituents can continue to raise local issues through his parliamentary email, covering matters from health to housing.

Richards said the new post gave him “a stronger voice” in pressing for change.

For Rotherham, the appointments of Healey and Richards put local MPs directly inside government.

Voters will now be watching to see if that presence delivers improvements both nationally and closer to home.