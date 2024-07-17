Craig Seedhouse joins the team at Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham

A NEW resort director has been hailed as a “valuable addition” by the Rother Valley theme park he has joined.

Craig Seedhouse joins the team at Gulliver’s Valley with a background in the leisure and hospitality industry, as well as the food sector.

He spent 18 years with Pizza Express, held significant positions at Merlin Entertainment, and also brought his expertise to Thorpe Park and a smaller regional animal park.

A dad to two children, Oscar (13) and Lily (16), Craig said his “commitment to family values aligns perfectly with the ethos of Gulliver’s Valley.

“The theme park holds a unique position in the market.

“It is well-placed in South Yorkshire and has such exciting growth opportunities.

“Being part of a family-owned business is fantastic, and I am thrilled to be part of this team.

"I look forward to contributing to the continued success and expansion of the park.”

Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Craig to the Gulliver’s family.

“His extensive background in the leisure and hospitality industry makes him a valuable addition to our team.

“We are confident that under his leadership, Gulliver’s Valley will continue to thrive and offer exceptional experiences to our visitors.”

The attraction, near Rother Valley Country Park, is celebrating a huge increase in residential bookings with 5,477 stays booked in for 2024 across a range of groups including schools and Scout and Girl Guides.