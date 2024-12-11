New public events planned following success of Hoyland Christmas market

Festive fun: The door to Santa's grotto

A SERIES of public events are being planned for Hoyland next year after traders staged a successful Christmas market with just a few weeks planning.

Heavy rain meant the event, staged around the Market Street car park - ironically the site of the ‘old’ Hoyland market - was ended early.

But despite that, organisers claimed a success for the day, which brought new traders into the area and provided a day’s entertainment for visitors.

Hoyland Traders Group was set up by businesses trading in the area to generate more activity and bring more shoppers into the area.

The market attracted more than 2,000 visitors, with more than 250 children visiting Santa in a grotto set up inside the Yorkshire Coffee Roasters cafe on King Street.

Peter Holmes, one of the organisers, said: “Our aim from the start was to get people back onto the high street to shop and down into the Christmas market area and we certainly managed to achieve this.

“Every stallholders on the market reported excellent sales on the day, whilst quite a few other external local businesses re[orted that business had been far busier than usual.

“So it was a ‘win-win’ situation for all concerned.”

Their next event is being planned for the Spring, though no details have yet been released.

The event was supported by big name businesses in the area, including supermarkets Tesco and Morrisons, along with B&M, Boyes and Community Shop, which opened in the former Co-op earlier this year.

Hoyland and Rockingham Ward Alliance, a body made up of councillors and community organisations, also supported the initiative, along with the National Market Traders Federation, which has its national headquarters in Hoyland, and other local firms.

“It was a long and tiring day and the adverse weather at the close of the day certainly tested us, but the amazing feedback we have received, along with the many messages of thanks from all our visitors has made it all worthwhile,” he said.

After the market closed, Santa moved to the Owd Martha’s Yard community garden, with entertainment moving indoors at Belmont working men’s club next door, and continuing into the evening.