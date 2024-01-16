A NEW batch of £250 energy crisis grants has been made available for households struggling to pay bills.

Rotherham Council is using up its Covid Recovery Fund on a third scheme to help residents amid the high cost of electricity and gas.

The grants are not means tested but applicants must have no more than £150 a month left over after paying for essentials like food, rent or mortgage and utility bills.

RMBC leader Cllr Chris Read said: “Across Rotherham, there are many families and households who are struggling to pay for their energy bills, despite costs falling compared with last year.

“The scheme will be able to support those most in need, helping to prevent them falling into further unaffordable debts, pre-payment metres from running out of credit, and families having to live in cold, unsafe conditions.”