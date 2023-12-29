A £15MILLION state-of-the-art surgical unit designed to cut patient waiting times will welcome its first patients in mid-January.

Dr Richard Jenkins, chief executive of both Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Rotherham Foundation Trust (right) at the ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence will be a dedicated orthopaedic hub at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough which will operate 48 weeks per year, five days a week, and focus on procedures including hand and wrist surgeries, foot and ankle treatments, and knees and hips.

The facility features two state-of-the-art theatre units, two anaesthetic rooms and a recovery suite, in addition to 12 inpatient beds within a dedicated ward area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A collaborative effort between hospital trusts in Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley, the project has seen investment of just under £15 million, with construction beginning in July, and much of the unit built off site.

In its first year of operation, it is envisaged the centre will undertake more than 2,000 orthopaedic procedures on behalf of the three partner trusts, equating to about 40 per cent of the current orthopaedic waiting list locally.

It is hoped its “strategic location” at Montagu will protect the facility from the typical disruptions experienced by general hospitals, particularly during periods of heightened activity during the colder months.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held and tour given to respective colleagues at Rotherham Foundation Trust, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals and Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Richard Jenkins, chief executive of both Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Rotherham Foundation Trust, said: “The Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering exceptional orthopaedic care.

“The collaborative effort between hospital trusts in Doncaster, Barnsley, and Rotherham, demonstrates our shared dedication to enhancing healthcare services in the region.

“This facility, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and strategically located at Montagu Hospital, will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the lives of our patients.

“On behalf of all three trusts, I want to share my thanks with the project team, colleagues who have worked tirelessly on this development since its inception, as well as our construction partners at ModuleCo and IHP Vinci who have delivered us this fantastic facility in short order.”

Advertisement

Advertisement