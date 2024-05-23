The new Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen and her Consort Cllr Rajmund Brent.

NEW mayor Sheila Cowen says her years teaching autistic children have given her the “understanding, patience and knowledge” to help any situation.

Cllr Cowen served in the Royal Air Force during her teenage years – and says this has given her the discipline to approach the role as Rotherham’s first citizen with confidence.

The Wath ward Labour member – originally elected to RMBC in 2021 – was formally appointed on Friday and paraded through town the following morning.

Mum-of-three Cllr Cowen said: “I am bursting with pride to serve the people of Rotherham as mayor.

“I am so proud of the military service because there is one thing that it gives you and that is discipline, and this has given me the discipline to approach this role with confidence.

“Over the coming year, I am looking forward to representing the borough at events. I want to be out there speaking with local residents and supporting communities.”

Mexborough-born Cllr Cowen is the daughter of a miner, has lived in Wath for 22 years.

Her RAF years saw her based at the central air traffic control school at Shawbury, Shropshire.

Whilst in the forces, she was once picked to serve tea to Princess Margaret – but this experience included the misfortune of Cllr Cowen’s hat blowing away as the plane landed.

She later studied at uni to become a teacher, with her career in education lasting 27 years and focusing on special needs.

The mayoral role involves chairing full council meetings at Rotherham town hall in addition to attending community events.

Cllr Brian Steele, proposing Cllr Cowen for the role last week, said: “Her most difficult job will be looking after us lot when we are in this chamber. The easy job will be when she’s out on the streets meeting the people of Rotherham.”

Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester, independent, described the new mayor as a “veteran, parent, educator and master of the dark arts”. The last one was because of the “witchcraft” she uses in making her marmalade, he added.