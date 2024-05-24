Artist Patrick Murphy pictured with his sculpture of Billy Casper and 'Kes' the kestrel, which was unveiled at Hoyland Common recently by students of Kirk Balk High School, in tribute to Barnsley novelist Barry Hines. Also pictured is councillor Sherry Holling.

A NEW sculpture which recognises the talent of author Barry Hines has been unveiled - just yards from his former home in Hoyland Common.

The artwork, installed in a small area of parkland at the junction of Sheffield Road and Stead Lane, was created by artist Patrick Murphy, who has been involved in work around the author - most famous for his book A Kestrel for a Knave, later turned into the film Kes.

It was based on a drawing he had previously created, inspired by Billy Casper, the central character in that story, who’s lacklustre education is in stark contrast to his ability to rear and train a bird of prey.

Barnsley Council commissioned the work, which was created from steel.

It was unveiled in a ceremony involving pupils from Kirk Balk school, where Hines had taught before his writing career took off.

Cllr Sherry Holling, who represents the area, attended and said Hines was “one of Barnsley’s most beloved and influential writers”.

Patrick Murphy said his aim had been to honour the printed word of the book, rather than just the film, with the black, stencil-like, image reflecting the words on a page, printed in black ink.

He said he had been working on art relating to Hines’ work for around seven years and based the sculpture on a drawing he had done previously.

“It is nice being able to see through it, at the local landscape.