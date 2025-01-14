New insights into the folklore of Wentworth Woodhouse

That's entertainment: Wentworth Woodhouse hosted generations of royalty

LIKE all stately homes, Wentworth Woodhouse was built to impress, with ostentatious accommodation and a frontage to outmeasure any other.

But behind the glamour, the house needed its own support system to survive, and now visitors have the chance to take a look quite literally below ground and to pace the distinctly less glamorous attics.

Archivists working with the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust have been continuing to work on putting back together the “jigsaw” of the house’s history, using their own material and that held in public archives in Sheffield.

That has allowed them to explore some of the folk-lore which has emerged around the house, and draw fresh conclusions about its accuracy.

Fishy story?: The underground pond at Wentworth Woodhouse

So, while visitors are given a tour of the cellars, they will learn about the ‘fish pond in the cellar’, reputedly constructed so the toffs could continue to enjoy trout out of season.

The structure looks highly plausible, but as tour guide Dave Allott explained, there is now a counter-theory as to its purpose.

And no, it is not for the Advertiser to spoil the punchline.

That comes as part of the new ‘top to bottom’ tour, which gives visitors a glimpse of the cellars - complete with a cavernous walk-in safe, wine cellars and rooms later used by students when the house was taken over as Lady Mabel College, along with upstairs accommodation - cunningly built with windows which looked out only onto internal courtyards and other unseen vistas, to avoid cluttering the house’s carefully manicured architecture.

History in the making: Cellars in the Lady Mabel College era

Those on the After Hours tour get to see a different side of the house - some of its more famous rooms, but in the changing light at the end of the day.

That helps to reveal how the character of the rooms change, from daylight to illumination provided by open fires and candles - though today’s candles have to be electronic, to remove the fire risk of open flames.

Russian ballet star Anna Pavlova is said to have danced in the Marble Saloon for King George and Queen Mary in 1912, but there may be more to the story than that simple line.

Again, careful research has paid dividends in throwing fresh light on the issue and, again, the Advertiser won’t give away the current narrative.

Rarely seen: Cellars at Wentworth Woodhouse

That tour helps to put the glamorous lifestyle of the Fitzwilliam family into perspective, from entertaining different generations of Royalty to their own weddings, including a 1918 marriage where one guest flew in from Doncaster, quite an entrance in that era.

It also delves into grittier elements of the house’s history, such as its use as officers’ mess accommodation when the Duke of Wellington regiment was stationed there in World War Two, and its later use as the Lady Mabel sports college, followed by Sheffield Polytechnic.

While its student era may lack the glamour of the Fitzwilliams, it may well have saved the house as it is today.

Dave explained that, when other stately homes were falling into disrepair, it meant Wentworth Woodhouse was preserved for today’s - and future - generations.