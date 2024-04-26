New hospital scanner is 'step forward in advancing patient care'
The introduction of a new CT scanner at the hospital on Moorgate Road has been hailed as “a step forward in advancing patient care and diagnostic capabilities.”
A spokesperson for Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said the new facility “represents a significant investment in patient care and underscores the trust’s continued commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery.”
It is hoped the advanced technology will improve the patient experience by offering higher quality imaging and reduced radiation exposure, quicker diagnoses and more efficient treatment pathways – resulting in improved health outcomes and faster recovery.
Dr Jo Beahan, medical director at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: "I have the confidence that the new CT scanner will empower the diagnostic team to deliver unparalleled care and uphold the trust’s reputation as a leader in healthcare provision.”