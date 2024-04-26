New hospital scanner is 'step forward in advancing patient care'

NEW state-of-the-art advanced technology introduced at Rotherham Hospital could lead to quicker diagnoses and more efficient treatment for patients, say health bosses.
By Jill Theobald
Published 26th Apr 2024, 10:19 BST
The new CT scanner which is now installed and ready for use.The new CT scanner which is now installed and ready for use.
The introduction of a new CT scanner at the hospital on Moorgate Road has been hailed as “a step forward in advancing patient care and diagnostic capabilities.”

A spokesperson for Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said the new facility “represents a significant investment in patient care and underscores the trust’s continued commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery.”

It is hoped the advanced technology will improve the patient experience by offering higher quality imaging and reduced radiation exposure, quicker diagnoses and more efficient treatment pathways – resulting in improved health outcomes and faster recovery.

HI TECH!: Rachel Bell, professional lead for medical imaging at Rotherham Hospital, Michael Richmond, Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust chair, and Jo Beahan (medical director) opening the new CT scanner room at Rotherham HospitalHI TECH!: Rachel Bell, professional lead for medical imaging at Rotherham Hospital, Michael Richmond, Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust chair, and Jo Beahan (medical director) opening the new CT scanner room at Rotherham Hospital
Dr Jo Beahan, medical director at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: "I have the confidence that the new CT scanner will empower the diagnostic team to deliver unparalleled care and uphold the trust’s reputation as a leader in healthcare provision.”

