The new CT scanner which is now installed and ready for use.

The introduction of a new CT scanner at the hospital on Moorgate Road has been hailed as “a step forward in advancing patient care and diagnostic capabilities.”

A spokesperson for Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said the new facility “represents a significant investment in patient care and underscores the trust’s continued commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery.”

It is hoped the advanced technology will improve the patient experience by offering higher quality imaging and reduced radiation exposure, quicker diagnoses and more efficient treatment pathways – resulting in improved health outcomes and faster recovery.

HI TECH!: Rachel Bell, professional lead for medical imaging at Rotherham Hospital, Michael Richmond, Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust chair, and Jo Beahan (medical director) opening the new CT scanner room at Rotherham Hospital