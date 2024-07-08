NEW HOME NEEDED: Alfie the lurcher

A HOME is needed for a ten-month-old puppy who spreads joy and laughter wherever he goes.

Despite his friendly personality and love of people, long-legged greyhound/crossbreed puppy Alfie has still to find his perfect match and has now been at the RSPCA’s Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch rehoming centre in Bawtry for four months.

Alfie was one of a litter of unwanted pups who came to the centre and his playful charm quickly won him a new home. But he was returned three months later because of a change in his new owner’s circumstances.

Sadly, potential adopters have shown next to no interest in Alfie since, and the centre thinks it might be because people are put off by his physique and don’t see him as particularly ‘cuddly’.

COMEDY GENIUS: Alfie

Animal welfare manager Daniel Cartwright said: "Alfie is a fabulous young dog who adores people and spreads joy and laughter wherever he goes. With his long legs and still-growing body, we think he’s a bit of a comedic genius with his various antics and we can guarantee he’ll make his new family smile.

"One of his favourite activities is zooming around our secure outside area at full speed, which quite often results in a ‘Bambi on ice’ type spectacle. But if he takes a tumble, he soon gets back up and comes over to you for a cuddle and some reassurance before he’s off again.

“Greyhounds and lurchers are gentle and affectionate dogs who really enjoy being part of a family. Alfie has so much enthusiasm for life and having fun is his number one priority.

"It’s heart-breaking, given his vibrant personality and potential as a loving family pet, that we still haven’t found him a much-deserved new home.”

Alfie is described as a smart cookie who picks up training quickly and he will thrive with new owners who are willing to understand and work with his needs and provide the stability and guidance he needs as he grows up.

He will need physical and mental stimulation, so an active home environment with space for him to run around and play is essential. He could live with children aged ten-plus who are confident around high-energy, bouncy dogs, but he can’t share a home with cats or small furry animals.

He gets on well with his four-legged friends at the centre and could potentially also live with another active dog to keep him company and show him the ropes.