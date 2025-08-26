New home for Colliery Band as Dinnington regeneration gathers pace

New home: Dinnington Colliery Band played at the recent Aston Carnival

THE Dinnington Colliery Band is set to move into the former library on Laughton Road after Rotherham Council approved a land swap linked to the town’s regeneration project.

Under the deal, the trustees of the long-established band will hand over their current premises on Constable Lane to the council, in order to make way for the Levelling Up funded regeneration scheme.

In return, they will take ownership of the old Dinnington Library building, which will become their new base.

The agreement forms part of the council’s Dinnington Regeneration Project, a multi-million-pound scheme designed to revitalise the high street with a new market, six retail units, refurbished shops and improved public spaces.

Council officer Kevin Fisher, Assistant Director for Property and Facilities Services, signed off the exchange on August 20, confirming the move would “enable the acquisition of land and property required to facilitate the implementation of the regeneration project.”

The library site will be transferred freehold to the band trustees, though subject to an overage agreement to ensure the council benefits from any future development gains.

The decision marks another step forward in the regeneration scheme, which aims to breathe new life into Dinnington’s centre after years of decline.