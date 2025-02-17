New healthcare service a 'brilliant addition'

The Open Access Service Team pictured outside Rosslyn House, Doncaster.

A NEW service has been launched in Doncaster making it easier for adults with addictions to get help.

The Open Access Service is run by Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services in partnership with The Alcohol and Drugs Service and Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust.

The service – funded by Doncaster Public Health and launched at Rosslyn House, on Thorne Road – aims to support people over the age of 18 who are experiencing problems with substance misuse including, but not limited to, alcohol, ketamine, cannabis, cocaine, and prescription drugs. Nigel Ball, Doncaster Council’s cabinet member for public health, communities, leisure and culture, said: “This is a brilliant addition to the services Aspire Drugs and Alcohol offers.”

Andrea Vincent, manager of Aspire Drugs and Alcohol Service, said: “The newly formed team are all experienced practitioners who aim to support anyone who walks into Aspire with harm reduction advice, a full assessment on the same day or a future appointment.”

Call 03000 213900.