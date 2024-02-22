The move has been welcomed by pharmacist Faz Hussain at Reliable Direct Pharmacy

It is hoped the new Pharmacy First service, brought in by NHS England on February 1 will free-up ten million GP appointments a year.

As reported in the Advertiser, the scheme has seen “excellent take-up” in South Yorkshire after pharmacists across the country were enabled to assess and treat patients for sinusitis, sore throat, earache, infected insect bites, impetigo, shingles and uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women under 65.

The shake-up of services means people can now go into the pharmacy or book a remote consultation online and be offered a free consultation without needing to see a GP.

The move has been welcomed by pharmacist Faz Hussain at Reliable Direct Pharmacy – a Sheffield-based facility with a high number of Rotherham customers – who said: “People can get help quickly and easily, GP surgery queues will be reduced, and I can put my clinical skills to good use.

“It’s a win all-round.

“This new service will make it so much easier for people to access the healthcare advice and support they need, when they need it.

“Pharmacists are medicines experts and members of the public should feel assured that the healthcare advice they receive from pharmacists and their teams will be second to none.