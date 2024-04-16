South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Cancer Alliance

The Cancer Alliance’s 'Peace of Mind’ check' campaign encourages people to get themselves checked out without delay as early diagnosis significantly improves the chances of successful treatment and survival.

However, many people hesitate in seeking medical advice due to fear, uncertainty, or simply not recognising the symptoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some early signs and symptoms are common, meaning others may also feel they are wasting their GP's time.

Dr Steph Edgar, GP and the clinical lead for the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Cancer Alliance, said: “We understand the fears and concerns that often accompany the thought of a cancer diagnosis.

But we hope that, through the 'Peace of Mind’ check' campaign, we are able to shift the focus from fearing the worst, to understanding that seeing your GP promptly will provide answers and increase your chance of successful treatment should you be diagnosed with cancer.

“We believe that everyone deserves peace of mind when it comes to their health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign will mainly focus on the main five cancers that have been shown to be diagnosed at a late stage across the region – starting with ovarian cancer, and cancer of the womb, bladder, pancreas and the oesophagus.