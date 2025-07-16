New 'game changer' sports bar for Moorgate Road next month

A NEW sports bar is expected to open in Rotherham next month - with a promise of games as well as big-screen action to entertain customers.

The new venture, called The Pressbox sports bar and grill comes after the surprise closure of The Big Smoke in Moorgate Road, less than two months ago.

That resulted in the loss of 24 jobs, with the closure blamed on a combination of rising employment costs - caused by the minimum wage increase and higher National Insurance contributions - as well as inflation.

The new venture is scheduled to open on August 1 and is being billed on its website as “Rotherham’s new home for sport and socialising”.

It is described as a “game-changer”, with 14 screens showing a range of sports all at once.

It was being developed to provide a “proper sports bar atmosphere with sports bar food, cold beer and cocktails”, according to the site.

However, a wider range of entertainment will be available to customers, including a golf simulator which features world class courses, two 22 foot shuffleboards, available for group competitions and traditional darts boards, as well as an interactive lane.

The venue’s attractions will all be bookable, according to the website, allowing visitors to test their skills or enjoy sports entertainment.

When the Big Smoke closed, there was a strong reaction from customers, with 450 responses on social media within an hour of management making an announcement.

It had operated for four years, surviving the Covid-19 pandemic, before closing without notice in May.