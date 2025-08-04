New future planned for Ryecroft social club in Rawmarsh

RYECROFT social club in Rawmarsh could be remodelled to create a smaller venue alongside new apartments and another business.

The history of the club, in South Street, is unclear but is said to have been trading since at least the 1970s, with three apartments created alongside the building at some point.

Now Rotherham Council is being asked to grant planning permission for a revised club layout, which would be smaller and modernised, with space for beauty treatment rooms and sun bed pods.

That would leave some vacant space, allowing the apartments element of the site to be expanded, with two flats and three bedsits - including one with no external windows, relying on mechanical ventilation.

Reducing the size of the club would mean “retaining a viable community function on-site”, planning documents state, with a club which would operate in “a more manageable form”.

At the same time, it would provide more accommodation options in the area.

Planners are told: “Minimal external alterations are proposed, preserving the visual appearance and massing of the building in keeping with the surrounding residential streetscape.

“Existing access arrangements from South Street will be retained.

Smaller: But Ryecroft social club should have a secure future after revamp

“The building is well-located for sustainable transport, with nearby bus services and local amenities within walking distance.”

The development of a bedsit without windows, but using mechanical ventilation, was in line with current Building Regulations, the rules which ensure homes are fit for habitation.

The application states the building is being stripped because of damage, ready for redevelopment.

It is proposed that water damage stone effect render will be replaced by a smooth finish.

The two current car parking spaces would be extended to provide six.