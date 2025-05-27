New food pantry will offer relief to hard-pressed residents

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 27th May 2025, 17:04 BST
Welcome development: The pantry will open at St Helen's church hall
A NEW food pantry opens in the Dearne Valley on Monday in a move which should make it easier for people to get quality food, regardless of their budget.

It will operate from St Helen’s Church Hall, in High Street Thurnscoe, as a result of a partnership between the church, volunteers and Barnsley Council.

Food will be available each Monday between 10am and noon, at heavily discounted prices.

The Good Food Pantry network operates by redistributing surplus food which would have otherwise gone to waste.

It means there is a double-advantage of users saving on food bills, while reducing food waste.

The money generated from sales is used to support the pantry, not to make a profit.

Cllr Wendy Cain, Barnsley Council Cabinet member for public health and communities, said: “We know that many people are having issues due to the current cost of living, and in Barnsley we’re committed to supporting those households and residents who need it.”

