New explanation for Barnsley's uncollected bins trouble

Delayed: But Barnsley Council have stopped blaming the weather

BARNSLEY Council has stopped blaming early January’s snow for the chaos affecting bin collections - and now accept the problem is down to new safety procedures.

For weeks after the snow and the cold snap which followed, council officials blamed that for missed bin collections which caused outrage among residents.

Finally, councillors began to concede that the collection problems were down to health and safety issues, compounded by the weather.

Now the council has given a full explanation, which puts the cause down to staff having to work more slowly to achieve required safety levels.

That has already been credited with a reduction in accidents, a known hazard within the waste collection industry.

However, they have been forced to bring in agency crews to help clear the backlog, which will come at an expense to the already hard-pressed authority.

The council has not responded to a request from the Weekender to explain where the extra money will be found, or how long agency staff will be needed.

Council Executive Director Matt O’Neill said: “Catching up on any missed bin collections has taken longer than we’d hoped, and we’re sorry people are still experiencing delays.

“We’ve been focusing on grey bins, which are now almost all up to date.

“Brown bins are about 75 per cent back on schedule and we’re a little further behind with blue bins.”

The Be Safe, Work Safe, Target Zero programme was launched in December, prior to the problems starting.

“We’ve seen a reduction in avoidable accidents, which is good news,” he said.

“It does mean that crews are working safely, but slower. This is something that we’re factoring into our collection schedules.”

The council has previously issued a clarification in response to social media speculation that the problems were due to managerial directives.

The changes were introduced some time ago, with December’s programmed designed to make sure they were properly implemented.

Dearne area communities have been affected alongside those in other parts of Barnsley, with widespread complaints about being unable to recycle waste because of full bins.

Barnsley Council has not said what impact it expects the current situation to have on recycling rates.

