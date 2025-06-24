New early years centre to 'foster curiosity and creativity'

CREATIVE: Children from Maltby Lilly Hall Academy

A NEW state-of-the-art centre for early years provision is set to open later this year.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The major development at Maltby Lilly Hall Academy for the early years programme will involve the transformation of its Linx Building to house the state-of-the-art new facility, which will be called Lilly Hall Early Years Centre.

The renovated space, opening in September 2025, will be for pre-nursery children, from the age of two, and nursery-aged children from the September after their third birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maltby Lilly Hall Academy is part of Maltby Learning Trust, which was formed in 2014 and runs four primary and three secondary schools.

The new space will be reconfigured and equipped to meet the developmental needs of young children to offer “stimulating indoor learning areas that foster curiosity and creativity”, said MLT executive director of primary education David Horrigan.

“This project reflects our commitment to expanding high quality early education within our schools and our mission to support each child’s personal and academic development,” he added.

“Recently our early years team at Maltby Lilly Hall was highly commended in the prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards, acknowledged for the exceptional commitment to fostering a nurturing and stimulating learning environment for their pupils which is something we are incredibly proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new Lilly Hall Early Years centre will extend our excellent provision and offer high quality Early Years education, designed to support children's development through play-based learning, creativity, and exploration.

“With purpose-built indoor and outdoor spaces, we aim to provide the best possible start for young learners in a safe and inspiring setting.”