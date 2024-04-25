WithYou support worker and ROADS rehab co-ordinator, Paul Garlick

ROADS (Rotherham Alcohol and Drug Service), provided by national charity WithYou, is offering a free six-week programme to help clients learn more and prepare for alcohol or drug rehabilitation in a bid to prevent relapse, related deaths and support lasting recovery.

The new ‘ROADS to Rehab’ service follows the publication of figures by the Office for National Statistics that there were 10,048 deaths from alcohol-specific causes registered in the UK in 2022 – the highest ever number on record.

The group is led by WithYou support worker and ROADS rehab co-ordinator, Paul Garlick who also has lived experience of drug challenges.

He said: “People don't think rehab is possible or they are not suited or they don't deserve it.

“When we tell them it can happen, they work towards it.

“They always ask what their life is going to be like without drink or drugs – who will they be? They are afraid of the process of change.

“In the groups, I like seeing the 'lightbulb' moments with people.

“People start learning about themselves – they start enjoying and learning and have self worth that they can do this and it’s achievable.”

Since WithYou gained the Rotherham contract in April 2023, Paul has successfully placed 21 clients into their chosen rehabilitation facility.

Rose, a ROADS client and current ROADS to Rehab group member, said: “I’m waiting for a place in a rehab facility and very hopeful that it will support my lasting recovery.

“Thanks to Paul’s group, I understand recovery better now and the importance of structure.

“My main hope is for a life without alcohol – as at the moment, it is still my life.”

Zoe, ROADS client and a previous ROADS to Rehab group member, said: “If I hadn't gone to those groups, I probably would still be drinking and wouldn't be sitting here now.

“Paul saw my pure desperation and knew I needed it [rehab] and I would work for it.

“He could see what I couldn't see – he believed in me.”

Zoe was discharged from rehab in January following years of alcohol and drug use and is now swimming every day and enrolled in college courses.

Cath Hoskins, director of service delivery at WithYou, said: “More than 80 percent of dependent drinkers are not accessing treatment and roughly 50 percent of opioid-related deaths involve people who have either never been in treatment or haven’t been in treatment for a very long time.”

She added: “It is important to address the need for a change in culture around alcohol and drug challenges and normalise getting support, as we know that is one of the biggest barriers for people. “Anyone concerned about their drinking or drug use, at whatever level, can benefit from support.”