New digital hub set to 'boost voice of community'

COMMUNITY VOICE: Dr David Crichton

A NEW digital hub is set to help ensure “the voices of people in South Yorkshire shape the services they rely on”, according to health bosses.

South Yorkshire Integrated Care System has announced the launch of the South Yorkshire Insights Bank – a publicly accessible, central platform designed to collate non-sensitive data, reports, and insights from across health, care, local government, voluntary, and community organisations in the region.

A SY ICS spokesperson said: “The South Yorkshire Insights Bank aims to amplify the voices of local communities and ensure their experiences and views inform health and care services now and into the future.

“Whether it’s patient feedback, survey results, or insight from local engagement events, the Insights Bank provides a powerful tool for people to access what local residents think and feel about their health and wellbeing.

“The bank focuses on qualitative evidence, complementing existing data sources, to give decision-makers a more complete picture of community needs.”

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “The South Yorkshire Insights Bank will not only help us better understand health inequalities and system challenges, but also ensure that the voices of people in South Yorkshire shape the services they rely on.

“This is about building a culture of listening across South Yorkshire. By sharing what we’ve already heard, and by learning from one another, we can make better decisions that reflect the needs of our communities.”

The hub has been designed with partners from across the region, including NHS organisations, councils, Healthwatch, and VCSE groups.

To explore or contribute, visit www.syinsightsbank.co.uk/.