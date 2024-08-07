New dementia group to be launched in Rotherham
Dementia Voice Rotherham is a partnership between Alzheimer’s Society and Rotherham United Community Trust which will enable people living with a diagnosis of dementia to get peer support from others in the same situation, talk about the issues facing people living with dementia and influence local, regional and national decisions.
Alzheimer’s Society manager Drew Hallsmith said: “Dementia Voice Rotherham is part of a national programme and Rotherham residents will be joining 3,500 voices across the UK who want to raise awareness of dementia and influence local, regional and national policy.”
Dementia Voice will meet on the first Friday of every month from its launch on August 2 at St James Community Centre, Cambridge Street, East Dene, from 11am to 1pm.
The launch will offer attendees the opportunity to join in light exercise classes run by RUCT staff.
For further details, contact Drew on 01709 580543 or email [email protected].
