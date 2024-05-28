Claire Mercer with some if the messages of support

CAMPAIGNING Claire Mercer’s anti-smart motorways exhibition has been brought forward because of a clash with the general election.

The event, showcasing scores of messages sent in support of Claire’s Smart Motorways Kill cause, will take place at Rotherham Titans’ Clifton Lane ground.

It had been planned for July 4 but will now take place on Wednesday, June 12, at the same venue from 10.30am to 3pm.

