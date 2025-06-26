New Dalton bike track recommended for approval

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:06 BST

PLANS for a new bicycle track in a Rotherham community has had a mixed response, with some welcoming the parish council plan, but others raising objections.

Dalton Parish Council has applied for planning permission to create a new All Wheels Pump Track on the existing recreation ground, at Magna Lane.

It would feature a circuit, suitable for use by bicycles, scooters, skateboards and roller-bladers.

A beginners track would be constructed alongside, aimed at those too small for the larger track.

The planned development has been “designed to enhance recreational opportunities for residents of all ages and abilities, while preserving the openness and character of the Green Belt,” documents to be considered by councillors state.

The track would have an asphalt surface, with features like rollers and berms - designed to allow users to go around the course using momentum, rather than needing to pedal.

It has been designed to be compact, and sensitive to the existing landscape.

Some of those who responded to publicity about the scheme welcomed the positive impact it would have on health, as well as providing a new youth facility.

New addition: Dalton recreation ground could get a new bike trackplaceholder image
New addition: Dalton recreation ground could get a new bike track

Others raised issues including the potential for car parking around the site and potential dangers to users of the existing recreation ground.

The prospect of the site being abused by off-road bikers was also raised.

Objectors and supporters were split around half and half.

Council planners say the track would have limited impact on the Green Belt and would comprise “an essential/appropriate facility for outdoor sport/outdoor recreation.”

A decision will be made on July 3.

