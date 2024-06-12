New cycle route celebrating Rotherham's heritage will be launched at Civic Day this weekend

.

A 54-MILE heritage cycle trail has been created – taking in many of the borough’s listed buildings and blue plaques.

Rotherham District Civic Society worked with the Rotherham Wheelers Cycling Club to devise the route.

It will be launched at Clifton Park Museum at 10.30am on Saturday, June 15, during the Civic Day event.

Wheelers chairman Tom Knight said: “As Rotherham’s oldest cycling club, we are delighted to support Rotherham District Civic Society in celebrating National Civic Day and launching Rotherham Heritage Trail.

The civic cycle route around the borough of Rotherham

“Generations of Wheelers have distinguished themselves in cycling, helping to promote Rotherham’s heritage, its people’s achievements and unique history of which we are proud to be a part.

“By supporting Rotherham District Civic Society and National Civic Day we hope to raise people’s awareness of our wonderful town's past and present and generate optimism for its future.”

The civic society has unveiled more than 30 blue plaques since 2012 noting people, places and events of note, while the borough also has 16 grade I-listed sites.

A Discovering Rotherham map has been produced showing these places, supported with an audio and visual guide.

Civic society events organiser David Wadkin said: “If the first celebration of Civic Day is a success then we will look at developing the theme in forthcoming years. We are aware that there are organisations wanting to work collaboratively with us.”