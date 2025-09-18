New council strategy as child poverty hits 31 per cent
The 'No Family Left Behind' strategy brings together work across health, housing, education and employment to address both the causes and impact of poverty.
It follows a motion passed by councillors last year calling for a co-ordinated response.
Figures from End Child Poverty show 31 per cent of children in Rotherham were living in poverty in 2023/24 – the same as the national average and up slightly on the year before.
Data also shows 26 per cent of children were in absolute low-income families, compared with 19 per cent nationally, while 12,650 children were eligible for free school meals – an increase of 84 per cent since 2015.
A report to the council’s cabinet said childhood poverty can mean missing meals, living in cold or damp homes, going without suitable clothing, or being excluded from school trips and social activities.
It also has long-term effects on health and educational outcomes.
The new strategy sets out immediate support for families in crisis, such as food vouchers, crisis loans and council tax relief, alongside longer-term measures to improve prosperity such as apprenticeships and training through the council’s Employment Solutions service and expansion of Family Hubs for local support.
Cllr Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people, said the approach was “ambitious about improving family prosperity.”
Progress will be monitored through a child poverty dashboard and reported annually via the council’s Health and Wellbeing Board.