New Conisbrough homes could have spring water supply

FIVE new ‘self-build’ houses could go up on a site in Conisbrough, under plans put to City of Doncaster Council.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homes would be on land off Windgate Hill, with four proposed be single story homes, and the other constructed over two storeys.

Windgate Hill is already a residential area, with the design of the proposed homes said to be designed to suit the existing environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because of the topography of the site, and surrounding buildings, the new-builds would not be prominent within the landscape, according to planning documents.

They have been designed to have sustainable features, including photovoltaic panels for electricity generation, with battery storage, and air source heating pumps.

It is also proposed that water for the development could be sourced from a spring - though the viability of that still has to be confirmed, with documents stating “this is a strong aspiration to use if possible and it can be made to work safely”.

The site would not be completely ‘off grid’, however, with sewers proposed for both foul waste and surface water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application has been made by Richard Mckay, representing a company called Rural Estates, based at Sprotbrough.

Housing plan: Five new homes could have a private spring water supply

The site is currently used as a paddock and would use an existing access for both pedestrians and vehicles, if the development was granted consent.

Four of the properties have been designed with four bedrooms, with one featuring more.

Planners at City of Doncaster Council were approached for advice before the application went in, and deemed the principle of developing the land acceptable.

A decision on the application will be made later.