A “RELATIVELY new” community has raised £1,700 in support of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal to ensure residents can mark Remembrance Day despite a lack of war memorials.

A poppy field - Photo by David Bartus - Pexels

Manvers Residents Association have headed a fundraising effort to raise money to decorate Manvers Way with poppies.

Chair of the association Sarah Nowell said: “With Manvers being a relatively new community, we are missing the traditional war memorials of surrounding villages and we thought it was important for residents to be able to pay their respects in our area.

“After looking into ways we could enable residents to do this, we came up with the idea of buying poppies that could be displayed on lampposts locally.

“A campaign on Facebook and writing to local businesses has generated more interest than anyone could have anticipated.

“With donations made by residents with dedications to family members and incredible support from local businesses – including The Holiday Inn who made a very generous donation – we have far exceeded our original target of £900 and have initially ordered 400 poppies that will be on display down Manvers Way.”

Members of the residents' association and volunteers, along with local Army cadets and MP John Healey plan to install the poppies on Saturday, October 28 and display them for three weeks.

