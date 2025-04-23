New community hub in Wath moves closer to opening

Transformation: The old Gospel Hall is being re-invented

A NEW church and community centre - expected to offer a host of opportunities from meal sessions to support groups - is expected to open later this year.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But first, the House of Grace Church is looking for a contractor to build a two storey extension to the old Gospel Hall building in Barnsley Road, Wath.

That will accommodate a lift - to be installed by a specialist supplier - and disabled toilets, as well as providing storage space and providing an entrance to the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transformation project has taken time, because extensive restoration work was needed to bring the building up to modern standards.

However, spokeswoman Claire Ashby said they were hoping the work would be completed by the early Autumn.

They have been given a grant towards the work by the FCC Communities Foundation and are now looking for quotes to build the extension - with Claire saying they were keen to hear from local companies, because they are keen to support the local community.

The project has already enjoyed widespread support from within the local community, and Claire is now hopeful of finding a company which will donate a kitchen - one of the last big elements of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Painting is scheduled to be done by ‘community payback’ workers, helping to move towards an opening in the next few months.

In addition to its religious functions, the hall will provide a lynchpin in the community.

“We will be doing hot lunches for the over 50s and will also do a community meal, open to families, after school time,” she said.

“We will have coffee morning/support group for SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) parents and carers because we have found there is a real need in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are plans for a community choir, it is about things which help to get people out, bring the community together and help combat loneliness, isolation and poverty.

“We will continue with food hampers and hygiene packs and because we will have a base, we are expecting that to snowball because people are struggling a lot more,” she said.

Any construction companies wanting to learn more about the contract opportunity can contact Claire by email at [email protected]