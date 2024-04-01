Future secured: Wath Gospel Hall will be transformed

House of Grace, a church and charity, has acquired Gospel Hall in Barnsley Road, Wath Upon Dearne and is now in the process of raising funds to modernise and transform the building.

They have set a target of £100,000, with donations of more than £26,000 already made towards the project, which has also seen support from businesses in the area.

The brick building has two storeys and is seen as having great potential, because of the scope of the accommodation.

But it needs a complete overhaul, including a rewire, the creation of access for the disabled and toilets.

House of Grace spokesperson Claire Ashby told the Weekender the building will become a church and charity centre.

“It has been great to have such a great response from the community, even a firm in Manners, Paragon Carpets, are donating carpet tiles for us and we are hoping more firms will donate as we need a kitchen, paint, timber, plaster lighting heating system, plus we need tables and chairs.

“Trades people could even donate their time and skills.

“Much hasn’t been touched since the 1950s and we need to sort the old car park out, that’s overgrown and needs a new covering.

“Once complete, this won’t just be a church but will be a centre where we can offer hope, love and support through community meals, lunches for the elderly, support groups for special educational needs parents, workshops to enhance life skills and groups to help combat loneliness and isolation.

“Our building will not only be a church nut will also serve the community. We really want this to be a place where everyone is welcome, whether in need or wanting to volunteer.

“We will continue to work to alleviate poverty and suffering through every aspect of hour work,” she said.

They have a fund-raising page set up at www.justgiving.com/page/refurb where donations can be made.