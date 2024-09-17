New community building planned for Phoenix Park under 'Levelling Up' deal
Barnsley Council has already pumped cash into revitalising the Dearne Playhouse and is also investing in job creation schemes and new housing.
The latest element of the scheme to break cover is for the development at Phoenix Park in Thurnscoe.
In addition to the new ‘hub’ building, which will also accommodate a cafe, there will a new play area, an extension to the car park to provide ‘overflow’ space for special events and footpath resurfacing.
Money for the work has come to Barnsley Council from the Government’s Levelling Up funding.
The building has been planned to create internal spaces for community groups, with an entrance lobby, storage space and toilets.
The cafe will operate on a not-for-profit basis, with an profits going towards operating the park.
Planning permission is now being sought for the work.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.