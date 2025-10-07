New church plan for Rotherham town centre after successful Eastwood years

A NEW church could be created in a town centre office building in Rotherham, in a move which would mark a new chapter in the development of a locally-based organisation.

Under the proposals, Norton House - in Mansfield Road - would be converted to create a new place of worship, with the upper section of the building used for offices.

Change of use permission is needed from Rotherham Council before that can happen, but discussions with planning officers had already confirmed that a change of use for the building would be acceptable, documents submitted with the application state.

It would see the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Freedom Centre move into the building.

That was established in 2016 and has operated from Eastwood View, in Eastwood for the last 13 years.

It draws a congregation for all parts of Rotherham.

Planning documents state: “The church was established in the community with a focus on community cohesion and encouraging family stability and renewal, personal development and spiritual development.

“This has led to a visible change in the community.

“As part of our yearly Rotherham-wide community engagement activities, the church lays out barbecues, Rotherham Proclaim programmes at Clifton Park and Christmas Lunch on Jesus, feeding the less privileged families of the community every year.

“The CLoJ programme reaches out to the community and extends Christmas hampers to about 400 families every year.

“The church is part of the Rotherham-wide community of churches and a leading member of the United Churches responsible for uplifting the spiritual atmosphere of Rotherham.

“In their 13 years stay at Eastwood View, Rotherham, they have been actively involved in the reduction of vandalism, drug and alcohol abuse, family breaks, the community.

“RCCG FC want to bring their many other attributes and characteristics to the Norton House site.”

It is anticipated that the building would be in used throughout the week, operated by both staff and volunteers.

Congregations with around 200 worshippers, split evenly between adults and children.

The application also states the development would “not result in harm to the development of the local area nor on neighbouring uses.”

A decision on the proposals will be made later.