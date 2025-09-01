New children's swim school planned to meet demand in Rotherham

A NEW swimming school could be set up in Templeborough - adding a new location to business which has been developing since 2009.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super Swimmers Ltd was launched to teach swimming skills and operated at hired premises until directors Ryan Plant and Rachel Turner acquired their own premises in Dinnington in 2018.

Since then, they have brought disused pool back into use in Doncaster and now want to open another branch at the Riverside industrial park at Templeborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unit has been empty since it became available more than two years ago and their proposal would be to install a pool which could be removed - allowing the unit to be used for other purposes - should the business cease trading there.

It would operate seven days a week, with between 10 and 18 children present for half hour sessions, with parking for 11 vehicles outside.

However, a planning application states they have an agreement with other firms in the area to use their parking spaces outside business hours - when sessions are likely to be busy - to reduce any prospect of congestion.

Application documents state: “After considerable research and discussions with schools and families it has been established that there is very little in the means of swim schools in Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most lessons are a council-based offering in leisure centres which do not offer the one on one we are able to provide and are also few and far between.

Encouraging: Council planners have offered positive feedback on swim-school plan

“Pools currently offering lessons have substantial waiting lists and so the requirement for additional spaces and pools is obvious.

“We would be providing the local community the opportunity to develop a skill in swimming which would then actively allow them to use the local leisure offering once they are competent.

“Alongside the opportunity to open a new business in the area we are also enhancing the use of the current leisure providers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The location is home to several non-manufacturing businesses, including a medical facility and pub/restaurant.

The application states: “After conversations with these businesses, they agree that the opening of a children’s swimming facility would not only compliment the area but also drive additional footfall to the pub and restaurant.”

A decision on the application will be made later.