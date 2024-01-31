New charity boss has links to business, music, the Paralympics – and royalty!

Jean Collingwood, the new CEO of Lost Chord UK

Lost Chord UK – the charity which uses music therapy to support people living with dementia, Alzheimer's, and complex needs in care homes, day centres and in communities across Yorkshire and nationally – has appointed Jean Collingwood to lead the organisation.

She takes over from Clare Langan who stepped down from the Maltby-based charity in November last year.

Jean's career has been marked by significant achievements over many years including winning Yorkshire Businesswoman of the Year in 2015.

She has worked with notable figures such as King Charles, and Sir John Eliot Gardiner CBE – the founder of London's Monteverdi Choir and Orchestra – and served as development director at the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Jean was the first CEO of Paralympic sport Great British Wheelchair Rugby where her leadership grew a domestic league and fostered the development of talented Paralympic champions.

She was also the first CEO of The Drinkaware Trust where she continued to enhancxe her campaigning skills and commitment to societal well-being.

Jean was honoured for her “innovative and humanitarian” approach to chairing mental health tribunals during a three-year tenure as chair of Hull and Holderness NHS Trust and Charity.

Born in Paisley, Scotland, Jean moved to Yorkshire in 1976, and first role was a psychiatric nurse at Broadgates Hospital in East Yorkshire.

She said: “Music has the extraordinary ability to reconnect, bring joy, and restore memories and I am thrilled to joining Lost Chord UK.

“I am honoured to be part of an organisation that uses this power to improve the lives of people living with complex needs and I look forward to contributing to its continued success."

Mother of two Jean is married to British contemporary figurative artist Paul Milner, himself a former professional musician.