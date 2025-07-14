New chapter awaits Self Esteem

Album: Self Esteem released 'A Complicated Woman'

Rotherham singer-songwriter Rebecca Lucy Taylor is turning the page on a new chapter.

After conquering sets from Glastonbury to the West End, she’s now stepping centre‑stage into the literary world, curating a headline day at the 2025 London Literature Festival this autumn.

Taylor, the visionary behind the albums Prioritise Pleasure (2021) and her new release A Complicated Woman (2025), has been impossibly busy over the last couple of years.

She appeared in a spectacular and sometimes sweary Glastonbury set this summer dressed for the latter half in a Sheffield Wednesday shell suit jacket, enjoyed and endured a gruelling run as Sally Bowles in the hit show Cabaret on the West End through early 2024, and is now turning her hand to literary curation alongside launching her debut book.

On stage: Self Esteem and supporting performers at Glasto 2025

It’s the kind of bold direction‑change that clearly suits the South Yorkshire woman – better known by her stage name Self Esteem – she’s frequently appeared to be professionally restless and occasionally workaholic.

She describes that personality trait as "greedy."

Taylor will be curating a full day of events on November 1 at the Southbank Centre.

She will launch her debut memoir A Complicated Woman in conversation with Dolly Alderton, followed by an evening blending music, poetry, and spoken word with artists including Tom Rasmussen, Travis Alabanza, Seraphina Simone and Pam Ayres – free and ticketed events across the Clore Ballroom at the Royal Festival Hall.

Anston born Taylor (38) was quoted on the thefortyfive.com website: “I’m honoured to be curating at this year’s London Literature Festival.

"I’ve never really believed there to be rigid lines between song writing, art, poetry and prose.

"I want it all because I am greedy, and I’m no longer going to apologise for that.”

It feels like a natural progression for someone who has long refused artistic box‑ticking.

In a frank interview with the Guardian earlier this year, she reflected on having achieved mainstream success with Prioritise Pleasure, only to feel “miserable, depressed and crazy,” forcing her to rethink what she truly wanted to say as a public artist and how she wanted to say it.

The crossover into publishing and literary curation reflects that shift: a chance to explore storytelling in broader forms and help platform voices she admires.

Career timeline:

1986: Born in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Choir‑nerd at Wales High School.

2006–2017: Member of indie duo Slow Club with extensive touring. Felt unfulfilled creatively.

2017: Launched solo career as Self Esteem with single “Your Wife.”

2019: Debut album Compliments Please released in March. Earned a cult following for its feminist and theatrical pop style.

2021: Prioritise Pleasure released, named Guardian’s album of the year; Mercury Prize + Brit Award nominations; won BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year.

2022: Played a major UK tour including sold-out show at Sheffield City Hall.

2023–2024: Played lead in Cabaret (Sally Bowles) on West End at Kit Kat Club from Sept 2023 to Mar 2024.

Jan 2025: Released single “Focus Is Power,” announced third album A Complicated Woman, released April 2025 on Polydor.

Jul 2025: Named curator for one day at London Literature Festival, launching A Complicated Woman and hosting multidisciplinary events on November 1.