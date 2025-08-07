New chaos over bin collections with one service suspended in Rotherham

GARDEN waste collections have been suspended by Rotherham Council until September as it grapples with a crisis with its bins service.

Those who have put bins out - paying extra to have green waste collected - have been told to take them back off the pavement.

The move comes at the height of the growing season, when demand for green waste removal is likely to be high.

But the council say it has been necessary to prioritise the removal of general waste.

It is not yet clear how the authority intends to compensate those who paid a council tax top-up to have waste removed.

By the time councillors were informed of the measure, the suspension had already been implemented, “with immediate effect”.

It comes after residents had already experienced an unreliable service, with missed collections.

The Rotherham Advertiser has been told by staff that the situation has arisen through changes to working practices, which has resulted in large numbers needing sick leave.

Odd one out: Brown bins will not be collected until September

They have also complained that a new directive of collective responsibility means crews which work fast and complete their round are then expected to help out with others, rather than end their working day, as historically happened.

New collection staff are being recruited, though there has been a warning of expected high attrition rates of hopeful recruits who do not last in the job, due to the demands of the work.

Rotherham Council has told residents: “We understand this is frustrating and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.

“Please be assured that we are actively recruiting new staff to bolster the service and making changes intended to make it more efficient and effective in the future.”

It has advised residents that the borough’s Household Waste Recycling Centres are open and take garden waste.

“We fully understand that the garden waste service is a paid subscription, and we are considering the best way to make amends for the disruption.

“Further details will be communicated in due course,” residents have been told.

The council has previously told collection staff they intended to recruit 22 extra colleagues.

In late July, the Advertiser was told garden waste collections were back on course, but the latest development means they will not be emptied until September 1.