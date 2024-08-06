Rebecca McClelland, patient Sue Copeland, Rachel Holehouse, Abir Hussain and Susan Denman at the launch event

A NEW group has been set up to ensure people affected by head and neck cancer are supported in the community and “are not alone.”

The South Yorkshire Head and Neck Cancer Support Group was established by Rachel Holehouse, a Macmillan clinical nurse specialist at Rotherham Hospital and her colleagues, along with patient Sue Copeland.

The group was launched at an event at the Fitzwilliam Arm's Hotel in Parkgate which featured information stalls from supporters including Firefly, Andy's Man Club, Macmillan, and Weston Park Cancer Charity, as well as craft stalls, food, drink and a guest appearance from the Mayor of Rotherham.

Rachel Holehouse said: “We wanted to come together to let patients know what support is out there for people going through it and their families – from diagnosis, during treatment and afterwards.

Les Elvin and Kev Baxter from Andy's Man Club who had a stall at the launch event

“We hear a lot about prostate, lung and breast cancer and rightly so – all cancer is terrible.

“But head and neck cancer is also very visible – whether that's disfigurement from surgery or having your voice-box removed.

“The treatment is very gruelling and the affects are long-lasting.

“Some people can't speak or have a speech impediment.

“Others struggle to eat and drink and need a PEG (feeding tube) through their tummy.

“Some may also suffer from a dry mouth while other people have excess saliva.

“Today's launch is about putting the group on the radar and letting people know we are here and they are not alone.

“We plan to have monthly events and to also organise trips out.”

Patient Sue Copeland is in remission from mouth cancer after having part of her tongue removed and following reconstruction of the lower jaw.

She said: “When I was diagnosed with mouth cancer I was totally shocked – without the amazing medical team I don't know what I would have done.”

Rotherham Mayor Cllr Sheila Cowen said: “There are some extremely brave people here today and it seems to me they deal with things in a very positive way.

“It's our job as a community to develop full support for them from every angle where it is needed.”