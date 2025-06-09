New building planned for Rotherham Unity Centre

ROTHERHAM’S Unity Centre could be in line for a significant upgrade, with plans to convert an unused storage building into a new, environmentally friendly, space for community activities.

The existing single storey building is at the rear of the main Unity Centre in Eastwood and is said to be in a dilapidated condition.

Plans have been submitted to Rotherham Council which would see it revamped, with a new building created on the same site as the existing structure.

It would feature a biodiverse wildflower roof, with timber cladding to help control internal temperatures.

Planning documents state: “The proposal has been designed to ensure that it will embrace the context around it and in doing so will transform a rugged looking building into an attractive part of the site, that will not only provide a great opportunity to expand the Unity Centre’s capacity for learning, but will help to support and enhance the area for local wildlife and biodiversity.”

The building proposed is described as a classroom/event space and is separated from the main building by a car park which, planners have been told, means “it’s ideal for a breakout or overflow area to the main building with the Unity Centre restrooms also in proximity”.

The green roof proposal, along with bat boxes, also means the new building would bring a gain in biodiversity to the site, which is now required of new developments.

The Unity Centre is in St Leonard’s Road and is a charity which provides facilities for the Eastwood community.