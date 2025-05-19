New aviation experience takes off at immersive resource

UP IN THE AIR: The previous Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen tries out the aviation experience

LIFT off!

An innovative educational resource in the Rother Valley is preparing for the maiden voyage of an immersive airport experience.

South Yorkshire's Skills Street at Gulliver’s Valley theme park is set to open FlyMe @ Skills Street.

The new attraction and learning space offers a complete immersive airport experience from check-in through to the departure lounge, including flying an industry-standard simulator and boarding a Boeing 737 aircraft fuselage section.

The learning space will welcome its first school visitors this month, and is now accepting bookings from schools, college groups, pilots, and aviation enthusiasts.

Skills Street, with core partners The Work-wise Foundation, Gulliver’,s Theme Parks and Resorts, and South Yorkshire Teaching Hub, aims to revolutionise how South Yorkshire delivers work-related experiences and training for young people, schools, families, and educators.

John Barber, from The Work-wise Foundation, said: “We’re excited to welcome people from across the region to experience this hands-on approach to developing skills in aviation, travel and tourism. Visitors will immerse themselves in this fascinating field and learn about the broad and diverse career opportunities in a sector critical to the UK economy.”

Roy Kelly, Skills Street lead aviation trainer and former pilot, said: "We are thrilled to have created an exciting learning space where visitors can explore all aspects of aviation.

“Highlights include tours of our Rolls-Royce Olympus engine from the Avro Vulcan aircraft and a Rolls-Royce Spey from a BAC 1-11 and the Blackburn Buccaneer.”

Other key learning zones at Skills Street include energy and infrastructure, built environment, health and social work, advanced manufacturing and retail.