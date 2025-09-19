New autism suicide prevention campaign launched in Rotherham

'SHARED EXPERIENCE': The campaign includes a short video, commissioned by Rotherham Council

A NEW suicide prevention campaign designed to support autistic people and their friends and family has been launched in Rotherham.

The campaign includes a short video, commissioned by Rotherham Council, to promote the signs autistic people might show if they are thinking about suicide.

It is one of the first suicide prevention campaigns aimed at and co-produced by autistic people and their support networks.

Evidence suggests autistic people, including autistic children and young people, may be at a higher risk of dying by suicide compared with those who are not autistic.

The council joined forces with partners including Speakup, Rotherham Adult Neurodiversity Support Service and the NHS to raise awareness of suicide among the autistic and neuro-divergent community and share suicide prevention messaging.

A launch event was held at The Arc cinema for those who participated and helped develop the campaign.

Part of the campaign included working with David, an autistic person, to create a video to highlight his personal experience with suicide as well as the signs that someone might show if they are thinking about taking their own life.

David said: “From my experience, when I bottled up how I was feeling and tried to cope, it had a negative impact on my mental health.

“I want others to know that there is support out there and there can be better days. It may not be about feeling better all the time, but it’s about having the tools to cope on the days where you aren’t feeling great.”

Cllr Joanna Baker-Rogers, cabinet member for adult social care and public health and chair of the Rotherham Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “Any life lost to suicide is one too many and preventable.

“This campaign is part of the wider work undertaken by the council and partners to provide support for those people who might be thinking about suicide and others impacted by suicide.

“By making our messaging clearer and promoting the signs autistic people might show if they are struggling with their mental wellbeing, we can help reduce the stigma and encourage more people to feel able to ask for help when they need it or feel comfortable to ask someone if they are okay.”

The campaign is part of Rotherham’s existing Be the One suicide prevention campaign.