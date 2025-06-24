New attraction for soccer fans recommended for approval

GOOD news could be on the way for football fans, with the prospect of a new ‘fanpark’ to be installed outside Barnsley Football Club’s Oakwell ground.

A planning application has been submitted for a permanent structure, using trendy shipping containers to accommodate food and drink outlets, on a car parking area outside the ground.

It would replace a temporary facility on the site and would be open ahead of home matches, as well as on five other days each year.

The overall site would be 64 metres by 20 metres and in addition to the refreshments outlets, it would have a stage, display screens and shoot-out area.

Overall, it would be capable of accommodating 650 people and although it would mean 74 fewer parking spaces outside the ground, a planning report states there are frequently around 200 free spaces on match days, meaning there is enough capacity to soak up the reduction.

Barnsley Council both owns the site and is responsible for granting planning permission, which means the application has to go before councillors to be decided, and that will happen next week.

A report which recommends the application be granted states: “The development would not cause an unacceptable level of harm to neighbouring properties, the highway network, or wider character of the area, subject to suitably worded conditions.”

The site proposed for the fan park is close to Oakwell’s east stand. The closest homes are more than 100 metres away and houses on Grove Street more than 150 metres distant from the site.

Eight containers would be used for retail outlets, toilets and other functions, with three canopies over the open areas.