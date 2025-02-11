New Army Cadet Detachment launched in Maltby

Humberside and South Yorkshire Army Cadets

A NEW Army Cadet Detachment has launched in Rotherham to bring “exciting and challenging activities” for young people aged 12-17.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based at Maltby Academy, it will meet for parade nights on Monday and Thursdays 6.30pm-9pm.

The opening of the cadets is the result of discussions between local councillors, Humberside and South Yorkshire Army Cadets and Maltby Academy – where the school classrooms and main hall will be utilised in the evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout February the detachment is hosting open evenings so local parents and young people can visit to find out more.

The evenings will be held tonight (February 6), and on 13, 20 and 27 between 7pm and 9pm.

A spokesperson for the new cadet detachment said: “Becoming an Army Cadet has heaps of benefits.

“The most obvious being that you get to take part in loads of exciting and challenging activities such as fieldcraft, adventure training, first aid, music, sports and shooting, to name but a few.”

For more information visit www.armycadets.com.