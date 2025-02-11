New Army Cadet Detachment launched in Maltby

By Jill Theobald
Published 11th Feb 2025, 09:50 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 09:50 BST
Humberside and South Yorkshire Army Cadetsplaceholder image
Humberside and South Yorkshire Army Cadets
A NEW Army Cadet Detachment has launched in Rotherham to bring “exciting and challenging activities” for young people aged 12-17.

Based at Maltby Academy, it will meet for parade nights on Monday and Thursdays 6.30pm-9pm.

The opening of the cadets is the result of discussions between local councillors, Humberside and South Yorkshire Army Cadets and Maltby Academy – where the school classrooms and main hall will be utilised in the evenings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Throughout February the detachment is hosting open evenings so local parents and young people can visit to find out more.

The evenings will be held tonight (February 6), and on 13, 20 and 27 between 7pm and 9pm.

A spokesperson for the new cadet detachment said: “Becoming an Army Cadet has heaps of benefits.

“The most obvious being that you get to take part in loads of exciting and challenging activities such as fieldcraft, adventure training, first aid, music, sports and shooting, to name but a few.”

For more information visit www.armycadets.com.

Related topics:RotherhamSouth Yorkshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice