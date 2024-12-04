New anthology written by next generation of writers in the north
'The Camellia House and Other Stories' is a 112-page anthology inspired by the families, gardens and histories of Wentworth Woodhouse featuring the micro-commissioned works of 31 emerging writers aged 16+ from the Hive Young Writers Network.
These include prize-winning writers such as Luke Worthy and Freya Bantiff, and Sheffield Poet Laureates Warda Yassin (2020-22) and Beth Davies (2024-26).
There are also pieces from established local writers including Ian McMillan and Helen Mort.
Writer, editor and project lead Vicky Morris said: “This is a very important book of creative work that brings the past and present together in the most innovative and engaging ways.
“It’s perfect for both creative readers who want to learn about Wentworth Woodhouse, and those interested in local history.
”Inside this wonderfully evocative collection, you’ll find the most magnificent range of creative works that tenderly, innovatively, and sometimes humorously, bring history to life through compelling new voices.
“Accompanying many of the works in the collection, there are absorbing contextual and historical insights, such as the importance of pineapples in 1800s England, and what life ‘below stairs’ was really like.”
The anthology was launched at an event in the lower drawing room at Wentworth and will be on sale from the Wentworth House shop and Hive Network website.
Proceeds from the book will support the Hive network and Wentworth Woodhouse Presentation Trust.
Head of culture and engagement Victoria Ryves said: “Wentworth Woodhouse is delighted to be stocking The Camellia House and Other Stories in our shop.
“The anthology really brings to life narratives connected to our history, through incredible poetry and stories created by emerging young writers.
“It’s important to us to celebrate local creative talent and we are thrilled with the creative works featured in this dazzling book.”
The project which led to the collection was one of several funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to offer creative engagement with Wentworth Woodhouse in celebration of the opening of the newly refurbished Camellia House Tea Room, situated in the gardens of the mansion.